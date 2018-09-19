Musician Dickey Betts in ‘critical but stable’ condition after fall at Sarasota home

Allman Brothers Band co-founder Dickey Betts is in “critical but stable” condition following a Monday night fall at his Sarasota home, according to Betts’ manager David Spero.
“He had a fall at his house on Monday night and he’s at the hospital,” Spero said. “They have him sedated. He’s listed as critical but stable.”
Spero said Betts was playing with his dog in the backyard when he slipped and hit his head.
“It really was just a freak accident,” Spero said.
Betts recently suffered a minor stroke, which caused the delay of multiple dates of an upcoming tour. Betts was ahead of schedule in his recovery from the stroke, according to a Sept. 14 Facebook post.
The fall was unrelated to the stroke, according to Spero.
“As far as recovery we don’t what is going to happen,” Spero said.
Betts is scheduled for surgery on Friday to ease the pressure on his brain.
“Once that happens it will probably turn everything around,” Spero said.
Follow the Dickey Betts Band Facebook page and dickeybetts.com for updates.
Comments