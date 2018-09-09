Bicyclist hit by pickup on Hartley Bridge Road

A woman riding her bicycle was hit by a pickup truck Sunday morning at Hartley Bridge Road and Houston Road.
Laura Molten, 46, of Macon, was taken to the Medical Center, Navicient Health, to be checked out for a complaint of injuries that were not life threatening, said Bibb County sheriff’s Sgt. Clay Williams.
The Dodge Ram pickup driver, John Prince, 75, of Macon, was cited for failure to yield, Williams said.
Prince told a sheriff’s deputy that he did not see the bicyclist, Williams said.
Molten was peddling across Hartley Bridge Road when she was “bumped” by the Dodge Ram that was turning onto Hartley Bridge Road from Houston Road at 10:35 a.m., Williams said.
Thursday night, teenager Vincent Albryght was killed on Eatonton Highway in Jones County when he was hit by a small sports utility vehicle on a dark stretch of roadway. The boy’s mountain bike had no reflectors, authorities said.
