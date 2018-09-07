Son’s 1st birthday stirs up mixed emotions for mom who almost died in childbirth

Kylie Mohr reflects on her son, Lincoln's, first birthday after suffering complications during childbirth that led to kidney failure, a year of dialysis, and then a successful kidney transplant operation.
Jason Aldean performs to packed house at Macon Coliseum

Macon native and country music superstar Jason Aldean performed in front a full Macon Coliseum Thursday night. The Concert for the Kids charity benefit concert raised money for the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health.

