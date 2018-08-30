Paddle board yoga among highlights of Georgia Wellness and Fitness Festival

Charise Stephens, founder of the Georgia Wellness and Fitness Festival, discusses the events planned for Sept. 3-9, 2018. Activities are planned in Macon, Warner Robins, Fort Valley and other cities.
Person shot at north Macon apartments

A man was shot multiple times Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Carriage Hills Apartments in north Macon. He's been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Bibb County sheriff's Sgt. Linda Howard.

