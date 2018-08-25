Tenants alerted the landlord after smelling an odor in Macon house, deputy corner says

A man was discovered dead inside his rented room at a Macon house on Lamar Street on Friday night after fellow tenants smelled an odor, a deputy coroner said.
The man was identified as Javan Wright, 60, of Macon, by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
A niece last saw Wright on Wednesday afternoon, and his brother in Texas last talked to him later at 4 p.m. the same day, said Bibb County Deputy Coroner Luann Stone.
Tenants called the landlord who then made the discovery after being unable to immediately reach Wright’s family, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. Deputies responded to the call just before 6 p.m.
“At this time, there appeared to be no signs of foul play,” the release said.
An autopsy is pending. The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Comments