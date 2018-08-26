Now is not the time to tax short-term vacation rentals, Airbnb host says

A man was shot multiple times Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Carriage Hills Apartments in north Macon. He's been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Bibb County sheriff's Sgt. Linda Howard.
Houston County sheriff's Capt. Ronnie Harlowe says a woman has barricaded herself in a residence on Glenwood Avenue on Thursday afternoon after sheriff's deputies attempted to serve a warrant for her arrest.
Sam Poss's parents, Christian and Nicole Poss, separately read statements asking Houston County Superior Court Judge Edward D. Lukemire to sentence Dakota White life in prison without parole during a pre-sentencing hearing Aug. 23, 2018.
Former President Jimmy Carter and Mercer University medical school officials cut the ribbon on a new medical clinic in Plains on Wednesday. The medical school hopes to open more satellite primary care centers throughout rural Georgia.
U.S. Sen. David Perdue introduces retired Maj. Gen. Robert McMahon during his confirmation hearing Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee. McMahon is nominated to be assistant secretary of sustainment.
Tommy Sadler, owner of Tommy's Bakery and Cafe, created the Tommy's donut burger for Macon Burger Week August 20-26. The burger features a beef patty between a glazed donut with candied bacon, fried egg, grilled onions and homemade boursin cheese.
Surveillance video from an Aldi grocery store in Cooper City shows an elderly woman shopping while her purse sits just inches away from her in a shopping cart. The thief reaches into the victim’s purse, grabs the victim's wallet and flees the store.
Meals on Wheels serves the nutritional needs of the aging and poor who have difficulty providing meals at home. With their Macon-Bibb County funding in jeopardy for fiscal 2019, executive director Tanya Graham-Simms is exploring alternatives.