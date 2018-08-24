Officials celebrate milestone in neighborhood redevelopment

Macon-Bibb County Housing Authority CEO Mike Austin discusses the grand opening of Tindall Seniors Towers and what to expect with the rest of the Tindall Fields redevelopment.
By
Person shot at north Macon apartments

Crime

Person shot at north Macon apartments

A man was shot multiple times Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Carriage Hills Apartments in north Macon. He's been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Bibb County sheriff's Sgt. Linda Howard.

Woman stalks elderly victim before stealing her wallet

Crime

Woman stalks elderly victim before stealing her wallet

Surveillance video from an Aldi grocery store in Cooper City shows an elderly woman shopping while her purse sits just inches away from her in a shopping cart. The thief reaches into the victim’s purse, grabs the victim's wallet and flees the store.

Paratransit riders could be stranded Aug. 28

Local

Paratransit riders could be stranded Aug. 28

Donald Wade relies on Paratransit for dialysis treatment. If the county doesn't restore funding to the transit authority, President and CEO Craig Ross says he doubts county commissioners will offer to drive patients like Wade to and from treatment.