Parents plea that son’s killer gets sentenced to life without parole

Sam Poss's parents, Christian and Nicole Poss, separately read statements asking Houston County Superior Court Judge Edward D. Lukemire to sentence Dakota White life in prison without parole during a pre-sentencing hearing Aug. 23, 2018.
Woman stalks elderly victim before stealing her wallet

Surveillance video from an Aldi grocery store in Cooper City shows an elderly woman shopping while her purse sits just inches away from her in a shopping cart. The thief reaches into the victim’s purse, grabs the victim's wallet and flees the store.

Paratransit riders could be stranded Aug. 28

Donald Wade relies on Paratransit for dialysis treatment. If the county doesn't restore funding to the transit authority, President and CEO Craig Ross says he doubts county commissioners will offer to drive patients like Wade to and from treatment.

Macon gang leader’s murder captured by security camera

Convenience store surveillance footage shows Westside Gangster Crip leader Andre Taylor being shot to death in the M&M Grocery parking lot April 3, 2017. His killer, Calvin Stapleton of the Folk gang, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.