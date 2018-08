Warner Robins police are investigating what they are calling a “suspicious death.”

Just after 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the Food Depot at 2203 Watson Boulevard where a dead person was found inside a vehicle, according to a Warner Robins police news release.

An autopsy will be performed to determine how the person died.

No further information was immediately released about the deceased person of the type of vehicle involved.

