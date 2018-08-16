Here’s how each Macon-Bibb County commissioner voted on the property tax increase

The Macon-Bibb County Commission passed a 20.652-mill property tax rate for fiscal 2019, which is a 3-mill hike over last year. Here's how each commissioner voted Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018.
By
Paratransit riders could be stranded Aug. 28

Local

Paratransit riders could be stranded Aug. 28

Donald Wade relies on Paratransit for dialysis treatment. If the county doesn't restore funding to the transit authority, President and CEO Craig Ross says he doubts county commissioners will offer to drive patients like Wade to and from treatment.

Macon gang leader’s murder captured by security camera

Crime

Macon gang leader’s murder captured by security camera

Convenience store surveillance footage shows Westside Gangster Crip leader Andre Taylor being shot to death in the M&M Grocery parking lot April 3, 2017. His killer, Calvin Stapleton of the Folk gang, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Georgia woman taunts, threatens cops during arrest

Crime

Georgia woman taunts, threatens cops during arrest

India Martin taunts and threatens law enforcement officers who booked her in jail on a charge of battery. She posted on Facebook that she was a victim of police brutality but later pleaded guilty to obstruction of police.