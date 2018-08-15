Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, pictured in 2015.
Local

Man dies after falling from back of pickup. Coroner seeks his family.

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

August 15, 2018 02:04 PM

Macon, GA

A 41-year-old man died in the hospital Wednesday after falling from the bed of a pickup truck Monday.

Larry Allen Parton suffered a closed head injury when he hit the pavement. He later died at Medical Center, Navicent Health, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, who is trying to contact the man’s family members.

“He was helping some people move, and he was sitting on top of some stuff in the back of the pickup truck,” Jones said.

Parton fell off the vehicle as it turned from Eisenhower Parkway onto the northbound ramp of Interstate 75, Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Sean DeFoe said.

The driver was not driving recklessly, DeFoe said.

Parton was believed to be staying in a shed in south Macon, but little is known about his family, Jones said.

Anyone with information about Parton’s family is urged to call Jones at 478-256-6716.

