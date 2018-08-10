New tool helps find the lowest cost prescriptions

This is body camera video from the jail booking of India Martin, who accused a Fort Valley police officer of brutalizing her. Later, she pleaded guilty to felony obstruction of police for kicking a different officer while being booked in the jail.
India Martin taunts and threatens law enforcement officers who booked her in jail on a charge of battery. She posted on Facebook that she was a victim of police brutality but later pleaded guilty to obstruction of police.
Macon-Bibb commissioners failed to pass a millage rate increase Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. Commissioners voted to table the discussion after rejecting the proposed 4.3-mill increase and two other increases.
Houston County Superior Court Judge G.E. "Bo" Adams tells 42-year-old Vernon Jerome Gibson why he had no recourse but to sentence Gibson to the maximum for vehicular homicide in a 2016 crash in which Gibson was fleeing from a sheriff's deputy.
Samantha Hancock, who gave birth to a baby at 23 weeks, discusses her experience with a premature birth. Her daughter, Emma Grace Hancock, is in the neonatal intensive care unit at Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon.
Roswell police officers pulled over a 13-year-old male for driving a golf cart down Highway 9 in Roswell, Ga. The sergeant said the teen, who refused to give police his mom's correct contact information, wouldn't cooperate if it was warm.
Roughly 70 people attended the second of three public hearings at the Macon-Bibb Government Center Tuesday evening to discuss the fiscal year 2019 budget. Several citizens spoke opposing the proposed millage rate increase.