U.S. Department of Justice to award $3.4 billion to states for victims services

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Macon, Georgia, that the U.S. Department of Justice will award $3.4 billion to states for victims services this year.
