U.S. Department of Justice to award $3.4 billion to states for victims services

Macon-Bibb commissioners failed to pass a millage rate increase Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. Commissioners voted to table the discussion after rejecting the proposed 4.3-mill increase and two other increases.
Houston County Superior Court Judge G.E. "Bo" Adams tells 42-year-old Vernon Jerome Gibson why he had no recourse but to sentence Gibson to the maximum for vehicular homicide in a 2016 crash in which Gibson was fleeing from a sheriff's deputy.
Samantha Hancock, who gave birth to a baby at 23 weeks, discusses her experience with a premature birth. Her daughter, Emma Grace Hancock, is in the neonatal intensive care unit at Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon.
Roswell police officers pulled over a 13-year-old male for driving a golf cart down Highway 9 in Roswell, Ga. The sergeant said the teen, who refused to give police his mom's correct contact information, wouldn't cooperate if it was warm.
Roughly 70 people attended the second of three public hearings at the Macon-Bibb Government Center Tuesday evening to discuss the fiscal year 2019 budget. Several citizens spoke opposing the proposed millage rate increase.
Tony Long, owner of the building that housed the Contemporary Arts Exchange at the corner of Mulberry and Second streets in downtown Macon, has sold the property to a developer. Apartments are expected to be built in the art exchange's place.
Andres Diego, originally from Mexico, crossed the border illegally in 1990. He's been receiving kidney dialysis treatment at a rural clinic in Fitzgerald, Georgia. Now that it's closing, finding a new clinic that will take him on is unlikely.