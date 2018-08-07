Two men were playing video games at a Macon store, then one pulled out a gun

Two men went from playing video games at a Macon food store to robbing it Tuesday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened at about 1:15 p.m. at In N Out Grocery at 1616 Nussbaum Avenue, according to a sheriff’s office release.
While the clerk was stocking a cooler, two men were in the rear of the store playing video games. One pulled out a handgun, approached the clerk and demanded money from the register, the release states.
While the clerk was getting the money, the second man grabbed several packs of cigarettes off a shelf. They fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the release.
They were last seen running toward Little Richard Penniman Boulevard.
The two suspects were described as black men. One was about 6 feet 3 inches tall with a slender build, a low-cut hairstyle, clean shaven, wearing a red shirt and brandishing a black handgun. The other was about 5 feet 8 inches tall, bald, clean shaven with a stocky build and wearing a dark colored shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
