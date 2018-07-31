Suggestions, pleas and frustrations expressed at Macon-Bibb public hearing
Roughly 70 people attended the second of three public hearings at the Macon-Bibb Government Center Tuesday evening to discuss the fiscal year 2019 budget. Several citizens spoke opposing the proposed millage rate increase.
Tony Long, owner of the building that housed the Contemporary Arts Exchange at the corner of Mulberry and Second streets in downtown Macon, has sold the property to a developer. Apartments are expected to be built in the art exchange's place.
Andres Diego, originally from Mexico, crossed the border illegally in 1990. He's been receiving kidney dialysis treatment at a rural clinic in Fitzgerald, Georgia. Now that it's closing, finding a new clinic that will take him on is unlikely.
Middle Georgia peach growers rely on the H-2A guest worker program in which they can bus migrant workers up from Mexico to work in the orchards. Peach grower Robert Dickey said he worries about the future of the program.
Al Pearson, owner of Pearson Farm in Fort Valley, plans to make a mold of a 1.8 pound-peach that was harvested on the farm Wednesday. If confirmed by Guinness World Records, the peach will be the world's heaviest on record.
Executive Director Dee Simms discusses the new Crisis Line and Safe House of Central Georgia sexual assault center which held an open house July 10, 2018. The center will offer forensic exams and counseling to victims free of charge.
