Two shot at Macon apartment complex

Two men were shot early Friday at a Macon apartment complex.
The incident happened at about 5 a.m. at Majestic Garden Apartments at 2560 Rocky Creek Road, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.
Tyveontae King, 18, and Raymond Respress, 20, each suffered a single gunshot wound to a leg. They said they were exiting their vehicle when shots were fired at them from an unknown direction. There was no description of a suspect.
Both are listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68CRIME.
