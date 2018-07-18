Mother of infant found dead charged with cruelty

A Macon woman called 911 Wednesday morning after waking up and finding her 1-year-old son dead.
Later in the day, she was arrested and charged with cruelty to children.
De’yuntis Pounds, who turned 1 on April 12, was pronounced dead about 10:30 a.m. at Pendleton Homes on Houston Avenue, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.
De’yuntis had been dead for several hours when his mother handed the body to paramedics, and there was nothing obvious pointing to the cause of death, Jones said.
The infant’s mother, Carla Rochelle Pounds, 22, was charged with cruelty to children in the first degree.
Sgt. Linda Howard, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, said the charge was due to “unexplained injuries,” but she noted that the cause of death has still not been determined. An autopsy will be performed.
Anyone with any information about the death is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
