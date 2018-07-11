Man dies after driving truck into house in west Bibb

A Knoxville man was pronounced dead following a traffic crash Wednesday afternoon.
Jackie Lewis Cooper Jr., 51, was driving west on Columbus Road about 5:30 p.m. when his green and brown Chevy Silverado pickup went off the road and struck a house, according to a news release from the Bibb County sheriff's office. The wreck happened in the 6800 block of Columbus.
It was reported that Cooper appeared to be having a medical issue, the release said. He was transported to Navicent Health where he was pronounced dead by staff. No one else was injured.
The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information about it is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.
