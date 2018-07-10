Man, 70, shot in backyard of east Macon residence

A 70-year-old man was shot outside an east Macon residence Tuesday.
Deputies were dispatched to 3428 Mogul Road off of Jeffersonville Road at 12:20 p.m.
Ronnie Hall had been shot multiple times and was taken to the Medical Center, Navicient Health, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release. He was listed in critical condition.
"He walked outside and gunshots were heard, and witnesses came out and found him shot," said Bibb County sheriff's Sgt. Linda Howard.
Deputies found the wounded Hall in the backyard.
A white vehicle was last seen driving near the area when the incident occurred, but it's not clear if the vehicle was involved in the shooting, the release said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
