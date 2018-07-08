Man shot multiple times at nightclub

A man was shot multiple times at a nightclub in Macon early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened at about 4 a.m. at Mystique Touch Lounge on 1715 Shurling Drive, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office release. Witnesses said there was a fight in the club and someone pulled a gun and started shooting.
Roberson Lee, 27, was shot multiple times in the upper body, the release stated. He is in stable condition at the Medical Center, Navicient Health.
Alfred Dewayne Jackson, 32, of Macon, was arrested at the scene without incident. He was charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
