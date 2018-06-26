Man and woman found dead in Macon days after death

A mother and son were found dead in a home Tuesday, but foul play is not suspected.
Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley said the two are believed to have died of natural causes, with heat being the most likely factor. He said power had been turned off in the home, but he did not know how long it had been. Medical issues may also have been a factor, he said.
The two were identified as Shirley Haynes, 65, and Frank Roberts, 50. Haynes was in a wheelchair.
"In this heat, in this type of weather, it doesn't take long to be overcome, especially when you have medical conditions," Miley said.
The two were pronounced dead at 3:40 p.m. Although no foul play is suspected, Bibb County deputies were treating it as a crime scene until the cause of death is confirmed.
