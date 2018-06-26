Think it’s hot? It’s gonna get hotter — but at least it’ll be muggy

How hot it is? It is soooo hot that, well, no one is sure how hot it may get this summer. Just that it will at some point — and likely at many points — be steamy and sticky and scorching.
Officially, according to climate forecasters in the know, temperatures will likely be “above normal.” Probably.
This year the indicators aren’t clearly leaning toward a hotter or a not-quite-so-hot summer, but as the season unleashes its wrath chances are slightly greater that it will be a shade more unpleasant in these parts.
“That’s because the long-term trend has been towards warmer conditions,” Pam Knox, a University of Georgia agricultural climatologist, told The Telegraph on Tuesday.
Long-range temperature forecasts are a crapshoot for sure. Knox says a forecaster for a company that puts out 45-day forecasts once told her, “We put them out because people want them. But it’s basically for entertainment value.”
The high temperature so far this year in Macon is 97 degrees, and that came last week on the day before summer’s official start.
The average daily high temperature for Georgia is 93 degrees in July, which is typically the hottest month. But that often includes days when the mercury eclipses the century mark.
What may be more noticeable are warmer summer nights. Overnight low temperatures are rising, Knox says.
“We don’t get those really cool nights in the summer that we used to. And daytime temperatures,” she said, “we’re not getting that many more days above 100 … depending on where you are in the state.”
The rising nighttime heat is related to higher humidity and urbanization.
“As you put more pavement out there,” Knox said, “things tend to stay warmer overnight.”
Afternoons and evenings could be a touch cooler, though, thanks in part to soaking rains that drenched much of Georgia last month.
“If you would have asked me about May 10, I would have said it looked like we were going into a drought, and that’s typically what happens after we come out of a La Niña winter,” Knox said. “Now we’ve got a lot more soil moisture, and so that really helps to fuel these daily afternoon thunderstorms.”
Comments