Driver critically hurt in rollover crash on Ga. 74

The driver of a Nissan Rogue was airlifted from the scene of a rollover crash Monday morning in Monroe County.
Shortly after 9 a.m., the man went on the right side of Ga. 74, or Thomaston Road, hit a concrete driveway and flipped several hundred feet down the side of the highway, Monroe County sheriff’s Lt. Lawson Bittick said.
Jerry Pope and Kim Huttoe were outside their home near Bagley Road when they heard the commotion as the vehicle left a trail of debris along the roadside.
"We knew it was a crash. It was noisy," Jerry Pope said. "We knew something happened. We stepped outside the carport, and we had seen it sitting right where it's sitting now."
The Nissan Rogue was smoking, likely from the airbags, when they approached the car to look for signs of life and only found the driver inside the silver SUV.
"He was completely unresponsive," Huttoe said. "You could tell he was breathing, looked like a little bit of a struggle to breathe, but he was breathing."
Vernon Green, 67, of Thomaston, was headed toward Macon and "left the roadway for some unknown reason at this time and overturned multiple times," Bittick said.
The SUV came to rest on its side near Bagley Road.
Monroe County firefighters had to cut the man out of the mangled vehicle.
Huttoe and Pope fetched blankets from their home to help first responders get him out of the vehicle.
The highway was blocked for more than an hour as the helicopter landed in the westbound lane and waited until the patient could be stabilized by EMS before taking off.
Green was airlifted in critical condition to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon, Bittick said.
