A 23-year-old woman who was missing after she was released from the hospital Thursday was found safe and unharmed Friday, according to a Bibb County Sheriffs Office press release.

Emonie Middleton, of Macon, had been diagnosed with mild intellectual disorder and was not familiar with downtown, a sheriff's news release stated.

Medical Center, Navicent Health, released her at 3 a.m. Thursday, but she hadn't contacted her family.

