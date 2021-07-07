‘Healthcare heroes’: Coliseum reports first COVID-free day since March 2020

On March 21, 2020, Macon’s Coliseum Health System began treating its first COVID-19 patient.

For the past 15 months, Coliseum’s two hospitals treated thousands of patients with a mid-January high of more than 90 at one time. But those numbers have steadily declined, and this week marked a milestone in Middle Georgia’s coronavirus recovery.

Coliseum officials announced their hospitals are coronavirus-free for the first time in more than a year. Dr. Corbi Milligan, the system’s chief medical officer, said the milestone was an important one in a long road from the first day of treating COVID-19 patients in their hospitals.

“I was in disbelief. It has been a journey to say the least,” Milligan said. “Our team here at Coliseum has been the most resilient group of healthcare providers you could have ever asked for. They have truly been healthcare heroes”

While Coliseum leaders are happy to have reached a day without COVID-19 patients, they understand that pandemic and their work is not through.

Milligan said the staff and the community must continue to remain vigilant when it comes to COVID-19 safety protocols and vaccinate more people.

“We have won a battle but the war is not over,” she said. “Vaccinations are the way to truly get over this hump. We have definitely made some great strides in improving the pandemic numbers here.”

Milligan said that when hospital CEO Stephen Daugherty sent out an email with the news, it felt surreal. She added it’s important to celebrate these victories in the fight against COVID-19.

“This is the biggest thank you we can ever give to our staff,” she said. “We got to zero.”

As of now, hospital leaders have not decided exactly how they’ll be celebrating this milestone.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Here’s a look at relevant COVID-19 numbers in Bibb County:

There have been fewer than 4,000 cases of COVID-19 reported over the past two weeks.

current 7-day average for positive cases in Georgia is 312, down from a January-high of more than 7,100 new cases per day.

Bibb County is averaging almost eight cases per day over the past two weeks. This is up by 20% over the previous two-week period. Hospitalizations are down by 28% with just five per 100,000.

43% of Georgians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 38% percent are fully vaccinated. The national average is nearly 67%.

In Bibb County, 37% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while just 33% are fully vaccinated. Houston County shows similar numbers with 36% having one dose and 33% being fully vaccinated.