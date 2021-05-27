New round of stimulus checks going out to Americans, IRS says. Who’s getting one?

The IRS sent out 1.8 million stimulus checks the past two weeks and half the payments went to people the IRS didn’t have enough information on to issue a check. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A new batch of more than 1.8 million COVID-19 relief payments have been sent out to Americans, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

The IRS announced Wednesday that the checks, with effective payment dates through May 26, started going out in the past two weeks, bringing the total number of checks that have been sent out under the latest stimulus bill to 167 million and a total value of around $391 billion.

Half of the payments, valued at around $1.9 billion, went to people who didn’t have updated information filed with the IRS, but who have recently filed taxes.

More than 900,000 “plus-up” payments were sent out, the IRS said. Those payments are issued to people who received an initial check based on their 2019 tax filings but are eligible for more money based on their 2020 taxes.

People could be eligible for the supplemental checks if they made less in 2020 compared to 2019 or claimed a new child or dependent on their 2020 taxes, according to the IRS.

In addition paper checks, the latest batch of payments also includes 900,000 direct deposit payments, totaling over $1.6 billion.

The third round of stimulus checks — worth $1,400 for most Americans — was included in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue plan signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11.

Individuals making less than $75,000 qualify for a $1,400 payment, while couples making less than $150,000 qualify for a combined $2,800 payment, plus $1,400 per child or adult dependent.

What should you do if you’re eligible but haven’t received a check?

The IRS recommends that people who don’t usually file a tax return file their taxes for 2020 now in order to get any benefits for which they’re eligible, including the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.

People who receive some form of federal benefits, including Social Security, should file a 2020 tax return so the IRS has their most recent information, including on qualifying dependents, in order to issue payments.

People who are experiencing homelessness, the rural poor and others who don’t get federal benefits could still be eligible for stimulus checks, but they need to file a tax return in order to receive money, the IRS said.

People can check the status of their relief checks by going to the Get My Payment tool here.