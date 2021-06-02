GA, AL governors are ending federal COVID unemployment benefits. What you need to know

Federal pandemic unemployment assistance will soon come to an end in Georgia and Alabama.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey recently announced their states would end participation.

Alabama will end its participation June 19 followed by Georgia on June 26. Here’s a breakdown of what that means for residents who have been receiving assistance.

Georgia

Effective June 26, Georgia will no longer participate in the following federal programs:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides for an additional $300 weekly payment to recipients of unemployment compensation.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits for those who would not usually qualify, such as the self-employed, gig workers and part-time workers.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides for an extension of benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted.

Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides an additional $100 benefit to certain people with mixed earnings.

All payments under any of these federal programs will be processed and issued to eligible residents through June 26.

Once Georgia opts out of the federal programs, the state Department of Labor will continue offering regular state unemployment insurance benefits to those eligible. The maximum weekly benefit in the state is $365.

“(The labor department) has dispersed almost $22 billion in the past fourteen months to support families in this crisis, paying mortgages, electric bills and grocery tabs when Georgians were in greatest need,” Mark Butler, state Labor Commissioner, said in a news release. “It is critical for us to support our economy and local businesses by providing solutions to the roadblocks many Georgians have faced when returning to work.”

Georgians in search of work are encouraged to visit Employ Georgia. The online resource also provides resume assistance, career counseling, skills testing, job fair information, job training services, and accessibility and special accommodations for people with disabilities and veterans transitioning back into the workplace.

There are over 251,000 job listings currently available, according to the GADOL. Job seekers can register and upload up to five resumes, research careers and training opportunities, and schedule daily or weekly email notifications about new job postings.

Alabama

Effective June 19, Alabama will no longer participate in the following federal programs:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides for an additional $300 weekly payment to recipients of unemployment compensation.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits for those who would not usually qualify, such as the self-employed, gig workers, and part-time workers.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides for an extension of benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted.

Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides an additional $100 benefit to certain people with mixed earnings.

Any payments filed up to June 19 that are eligible under any of the federal program requirements will continue to be processed.

“As Alabama’s economy continues its recovery, we are hearing from more and more business owners and employers that it is increasingly difficult to find workers to fill available jobs, even though job openings are abundant,” Ivey said at a news conference. “Alabama is giving the federal government our 30-day notice that it’s time to get back to work.”

The Alabama Department of Labor has reinstated the work search requirement for those who currently claim benefits, which was temporarily waived during the height of the pandemic. This requires people to actively search for work to remain eligible for unemployment benefits.

Free job services are available to all Alabamians through the Alabama Career Center System, which operates 53 centers throughout the state. Services include resume preparation, interviewing skills, job search and application assistance, vocational and educational training programs, and apprenticeship and on-the-job training programs.

Need help finding a job?

For Columbus and Phenix City residents who may need additional help finding work, here is a list of local job agencies: