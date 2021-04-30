Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: CDC guidelines, vaccine demand, hospitalizations & more

Each week, we offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

More than 32.2 million people in the United States have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday morning, April 30, according to Johns Hopkins University. That includes more than 575,000 people who have died nationwide.

Globally, there have been more than 150 million confirmed cases of the highly infectious virus, with more than 3.1 million reported deaths.

More than 99 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of April 28 — 30% of the total population, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker shows.

Here’s what happened between April 23 to April 29.

Vaccinated people can now do these things safely, CDC says

The CDC announced new COVID-19 guidance for fully vaccinated Americans.

Now, people who are two weeks post their final doses of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine can ditch masks when outdoors “except in certain crowded settings and venues,” such as live performances, parades or sports events. Vaccinated Americans should still wear masks indoors, however, especially when around unvaccinated people.

People who are not vaccinated should continue precautions such as mask wearing, physical distancing and hand washing under all indoor and outdoor circumstances where infection risks are high.

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines cut COVID-19 hospitalizations by 94% in older adults

New data shows that the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are capable of reducing coronavirus-related hospitalizations in fully vaccinated adults 65 years and older by 94% compared to unvaccinated adults of the same age.

The CDC study also found that adults 65 and older who are partially vaccinated — meaning two weeks have passed since their first dose — are 64% less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19.

Fauci debunks Joe Rogan’s ‘incorrect’ argument about COVID-19 vaccines

American comedian, podcast host and UFC commentator Joe Rogan said on his April 23 episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” that if a healthy young person were to ask him if they should get vaccinated against COVID-19, he’ll suggest passing.

However, Dr. Anthony Fauci, long-time director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Joe Biden’s medical adviser, said “that’s incorrect.”

Will the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine need a third dose?

Vaccine developers are racing to test and determine if their shots will eventually require an extra dose or booster shot to maintain protection against COVID-19, but it still remains unclear how long immunity from coronavirus vaccines and natural infection lasts.

The latest information on booster shots comes from Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, who this week said the company will make a third booster vaccine available to Americans by the fall. The vaccine currently requires two doses for maximum protection.

Concerning drop in people wanting COVID-19 vaccines has experts concerned

When COVID-19 vaccines first became available in the United States, demand for them far outpaced their supply. Now, months into the country’s vaccine rollout, the opposite is true in many areas.

Some states have seen a significant drop in vaccine demand, even as everyone ages 16 and up is now eligible to receive the shot. The shift has experts worried about the country’s progress toward reaching herd immunity and has leaders grappling with how to get more people to take the vaccine.

Boy dies from COVID-19 on vacation with fully vaccinated parents

A boy died from COVID-19 while on vacation in Hawaii with his fully vaccinated parents, marking the first child death from coronavirus in the state.

The boy, who was 10 years old or younger and had underlying health conditions, died after he and his parents visited Hawaii from another state. Officials said the child had coronavirus symptoms after arriving and died at a hospital.