Georgia’s COVID vaccine shots undercounted by at least 250,000, Kemp says

Gov. Brian Kemp said Tuesday that at least 250,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Georgia but weren’t included in federal and state data that tracks how many people have been vaccinated.

Kemp said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the White House COVID-19 task force had confirmed the undercount, but the extent of the issue is unknown. Kemp said the vaccines were administered through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination.

“We’re still working with the CDC to identify the exact number of doses this applies to,” Kemp during a news conference. “Until we know that data point, we do not have a full understanding of how badly this issue has affected Georgia when the media compared us to other states. We are working with our partners at the CDC to rectify it as soon as possible.”

The governor said he “felt certain” that the data reporting issue also affects other states. The CDC has not yet responded to McClatchy’s request for comment about Kemp’s statements.

The 250,000 doses were included in the number of shipped vaccines the state has received, but the vaccines were not included in the number of shots administered to date, Kemp said. The program is a collaboration between the federal government, states and territories, and pharmacies to increase availability.

Current, uncorrected data from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows 2.74 million shots have been given. The New York Times reports a slightly higher figure — 2.79 million. The Times also reports that 16% of Georgians have been given their first shot; only Puerto Rico and Micronesia reported a lower percentage.

Despite the data issues, Kemp pointed to some positive trends in the state’s vaccination efforts. Nearly 1 million seniors, or 70% of the state’s residents over 65 years old, have received at least one shot. The national average is 64%.

“Georgians over the age of 65 account for 77% of our deaths due to COVID-19. This targeted approach to protect our seniors is saving lives,” Kemp said.

Vaccine demand and new vaccine sites

Kemp also announced Tuesday that the state health department would be sending letters to vaccine providers, telling them that a minimum of 80% of their weekly shots should be used within seven days of receiving them.

“The Biden Administration continues to provide consistent vaccine distribution information to the state. So, there’s no reason for providers to withhold doses,” Kemp said.

Georgia received 458,000 doses this week, including 11,500 of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Kemp said the state expects to see a large supply increase at the end of March, especially in J&J doses.

As supply increases, Kemp said the state will expand eligibility, and he reiterated previous comments that vaccinations could be available to all Georgians in April.

As of Tuesday, Georgia judges and courtroom staff are now on the vaccine eligibility list. Five new vaccine sites, including one at the Columbus Civic Center, will be in operation Wednesday.

But demand for the vaccine south of the fall line cities of Augusta, Macon and Columbus is “significantly lower” than it is in north Georgia and Metro Atlanta. The state is working to reallocate doses to meet demand, Kemp said.

Kemp urged south Georgia residents and others eligible for the vaccine to sign up for appointments.

“I’m concerned about the differential we are seeing in the metro areas versus what we are seeing specifically in south Georgia with availability of appointments,” he said.