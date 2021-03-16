Tracking your $1,400 stimulus check? Here’s what ‘Payment Status Not Available’ means

‘Payment Status Not Available’ means the IRS hasn’t processed your stimulus check yet, you’re not eligible for a check, or they don’t have enough information. GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Although some Americans have already reported seeing $1,400 stimulus checks deposited in their bank accounts, others are still waiting to get their direct payments. Some of those people have been met with an error message when trying to check the status of their checks.

The “Get My Payment” tool, which relaunched on Saturday, allows users to check the status on their third round of stimulus checks and find out if they’ll be distributed by direct deposit or mail.

Users will be prompted to enter their birth date, address and Social Security number after clicking “Get My Payment.”

What do the messages mean?

The tool will display one of two messages if the payment status is available: that the payment has been processed along with a payment date or that the user is eligible but the payment hasn’t been processed yet.

If the message says “Payment Status Not Available,” it could mean one of three things: the payment hasn’t been processed, the user isn’t eligible for a payment or the IRS doesn’t have enough information to issue a payment.

If the message reads “Need More Information in Get My Payment,” it’s because the post office wasn’t able to deliver the payment and it was returned to the IRS. Users can have their checks reissued as a direct deposit by providing an account and routing number for a bank account, prepaid debit card or other similar financial products.

If users see the message, “Please Try Again Later,” it means they’ve been locked out of their account for 24 hours due to the information they entered not matching records or they’ve accessed the system more than 5 times in 24 hours.

People can also get information about the stimulus payments by calling the IRS help line at 800-919-9835.

About the relief payments

A round of $1,400 stimulus payments was included in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package signed into law by President Joe Biden on Thursday. Some people said they’ve already received their checks and payments will continue to roll out over the next few weeks.

The majority of stimulus checks will be issued by direct deposit and payments will be automatic for most taxpayers, the IRS said in a news release. The first round of payments will be sent through direct deposit and other payments, through mail or direct deposit, will be sent in the next couple of weeks.

Individuals making under $75,000 and couples making under $150,000 are eligible for the full $1,400 payment, plus $1,400 per child or adult dependent. The payments will phase out after that, capping at individuals making $80,000 and couples making $160,000.