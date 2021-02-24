Willing to drive to Albany for COVID shot? No appointment needed for eligible Georgians

Appointments are not currently required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Albany’s mass vaccination site for those eligible in Georgia’s Phase 1A+ category.

Walk-ins are now accepted at the 1150 Oakridge Drive site, according to a press release from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency. Vaccines will be given on a first come, first served basis, said Lisa Rodriguez-Presley, GEMA/HS External Affairs Supervisor.

Eligibility is still limited to Georgians in the Phase 1A+ category. Phase 1A includes health care workers, nursing home and long-term care facility staff and residents, adults over 65, first responders, and others at higher risk for infection.

Though the state’s three other vaccination sites are nearly booked for the week, Albany had filled only about 4% of its available appointments.

As of Monday, roughly 200 vaccinations were scheduled in Albany for the week, said GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings in a press conference. Each site is capable of administering 1,100 vaccinations per day, and 5,500 vaccinations per week.

“In order to increase the number of vaccines distributed, at the Albany site only, we are allowing eligible people to drive up with no appointment necessary,” said GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings in the agency’s press release. “If you have an appointment you are guaranteed to receive a vaccine as scheduled, but if you don’t, we will administer vaccines until we run out of each day’s allotment.”

The sites in Fulton and Habersham counties are booked for the week, and Macon’s site had roughly 100 available appointments remaining as of Monday. Sites in Bibb, Habersham and Fulton counties currently require appointments.

In Albany, public health officials have found that the creation of vaccination sites is only half the battle. Many residents are hesitant about taking the vaccine. Dr. Dianna Grant, the chief medical officer for Phoebe Putney Health System, said she’s seen widespread distrust of the vaccine, especially among Black Albanians — and for good reason.

“They feel that distrust, a historical distrust,” Grant told the Ledger-Enquirer. “Because of the mere fact — and they will tell you — ‘now you come to my community, when you want to give me something, and you’re not here already. So why should I trust you, you don’t want to be here every day.’”

Grant and other leaders in Albany are trying to soothe vaccine hesitancy by speaking at local religious meetings, spreading awareness door to door and being transparent about their own experiences with the vaccine.

Gov. Brian Kemp said the low vaccination enrollment in Albany was part of why he visited the city on Sunday. He plans to work with local partners to increase vaccination numbers in southwest Georgia.

“We’ve seen heavy demand in three of the four sites but we have lagging a bit in Albany, which is one reason I went down there yesterday,” Kemp said at the GEMA press conference Monday.

The state projects 1,100 vaccinations per site, per day, for a total of 22,000 vaccines per week.

Low vaccination numbers could put the Albany site at risk of receiving fewer doses each week.

“Believe me, we remain very flexible,” Kemp said. “If we’re not seeing demand somewhere, we’ll shift those doses somewhere there is demand.”

Kemp expects to announce expanded vaccination categories in the next few days.

ADDRESSES

The mass vaccination sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the following locations:

Delta Air Museum (844-275-5425), 1220 Woolman Place SW, Hapeville, Georgia 30354

Albany Georgia Forestry Site (844-275-3428), 1150 Oakridge Drive, Albany, GA 31701

Habersham County Fairgrounds (844-275-5388), 4235 Toccoa Highway Clarkesville, GA 30523

Macon Farmers Market (844-274-9841), 2055 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon, GA 31206

Visit myvaccinegeorgia.com for more information.