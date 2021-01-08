How can I register to get the COVID vaccine in Georgia? What you need to know

COVID-19 vaccines will soon be available to Georgia senior citizens, emergency responders and healthcare workers.

Starting Monday, Jan. 11, Georgians who meet the following criteria are eligible to register for the vaccine at their local health department:

Healthcare personnel likely to be exposed to or treat people with COVID-19, including nurses, physicians, EMS, laboratory technicians, environmental services.

Long-term care facilities staff and residents.

First responders, including law enforcement, fire personnel (and volunteer fire departments), dispatchers, 9-1-1 operators.

People at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, including those with underlying medical conditions.

People 65 years of age and older and their caregivers.

Other essential workers.

Vaccinations are available by appointment only. Patients should reach out to their regional health district to schedule an appointment. Many Georgia health districts are scheduling appointments via phone or with vaccine registration forms available on their websites.

Health officials will contact individuals to schedule an appointment after they submit a vaccination request form.

Vaccine doses in Georgia are limited. Vaccinations are available only to those who fall into the current phase of vaccine distribution.

According to data from the Department of Public Health’s vaccine dashboard, 135,605 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Georgia.





The state is administering 11,428 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines per day, said Gov. Brian Kemp in a press conference Friday.

To find the health department in your area and get more information about registering for a vaccine, select your county in the map below.