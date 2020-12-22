Georgia breaks record for single-day COVID cases — again. Here’s the latest data

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 6,242 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday — the highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic.

It’s the third time in December that health officials reported more than 6,000 new cases in a single day.

Cases and test positivity rates statewide are surpassing levels from Georgia’s summer peak. Georgia’s seven-day average for new cases by date of report is a little over 5,000, also a new record.

Test positivity rates are increasing as well. Georgia’s seven-day test positivity average is 13%. That is double the rate reported in late November.

Health officials confirmed 52 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday across the state.

As of Dec. 22, 518,902 cases and 9,503 deaths have been confirmed statewide since the start of the pandemic.