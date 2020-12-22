Macon Telegraph Logo
Georgia breaks record for single-day COVID cases — again. Here’s the latest data

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 6,242 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday — the highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic.

It’s the third time in December that health officials reported more than 6,000 new cases in a single day.

Cases and test positivity rates statewide are surpassing levels from Georgia’s summer peak. Georgia’s seven-day average for new cases by date of report is a little over 5,000, also a new record.

Test positivity rates are increasing as well. Georgia’s seven-day test positivity average is 13%. That is double the rate reported in late November.

Health officials confirmed 52 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday across the state.

As of Dec. 22, 518,902 cases and 9,503 deaths have been confirmed statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Nick Wooten
Nick Wooten is the Southern Trends and Culture reporter for McClatchy’s South region. He is based in Columbus, Georgia at the Ledger-Enquirer but his work also appears in The (Macon) Telegraph and The Sun Herald in Biloxi.Before joining McClatchy, he worked for The (Shreveport La.) Times covering city government and investigations. He is a graduate of Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.
