911 emergency system at ‘breaking point’ as coronavirus surges, advocacy group warns

Ambulance services in the U.S. have been pushed to a “breaking point” as the country stares down another surge in coronavirus cases, advocates warn.

Without additional funding, they fear the industry is on the brink of collapse.

“The 911 emergency medical system throughout the United States is at a breaking point,” Aarron Reinert, president of the American Ambulance Association, said in letter to federal authorities. “Without additional relief, it seems likely to break, even as we enter the third surge of the virus in the Mid-West and West.”

The American Ambulance Association is a trade organization representing the emergency medical services industry. In a letter dated Nov. 25 and addressed to the Department of Health and Human Services, Reinert pointed to an uptick in calls for ambulances coupled with a lack of federal funding and Medicare reimbursements during the pandemic as a reason as a reason for the strain.

He asked Congress and the Department of Health and Human Services to set aside $2.62 billion for ground ambulance service providers from the Provider Relief Fund — a $175 billion coffer established for hospitals and health care providers under the CARES Act.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.