Kemp signs latest COVID-19 order, shares new details on vaccination timeline in GA

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s newest COVID-19 executive order extended current restrictions in place across the state and also offered new details about upcoming vaccine distribution plans.

Kemp suspended several laws to allow for drive-thru vaccination and changes to who observes the patient after the vaccine is administered, according to the new order signed on Monday.

The vaccination will first be given to members of priority populations, including staff of long-term care facilities and other frontline healthcare workers.

Kemp said at a virtual healthcare roundtable Monday that he expects vaccinations will begin the second or third week of December. This timeline is dependent on federal approval of a vaccine.

More than 95% of Georgia’s nursing homes have already enrolled in the vaccination program. The Center for Disease Control has partnered with CVS and Walgreens to distribute the vaccine.

Kemp ordered a suspension of all laws and regulations that limit the types of vaccines pharmacists or nurses may administer. The administration of vaccines will be limited to patients over the age of 18. He also suspended laws that prohibit administering a vaccine while the patient remains in their vehicle.

Additionally, Kemp waived laws that require the administering pharmacist or nurse to observe the patient for at least 15 minutes after a vaccine is administered. It is suspended to the extent that any pharmacist or nurse, not necessarily the one who administered the vaccine, must observe the patient for at least 15 minutes after the vaccine is administered.

The new order extends the various safety, sanitation, distancing and other related requirements for bars, restaurants and other businesses across the state. Gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited unless social distancing can be maintained.

Local governments may still choose to issue mask mandates if their county reports 100 or more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period.

Shelter in place requirements remain in effect for residents of long-term care facilities and Georgians with certain medical conditions. However, visitors are allowed at long-term care facilities if certain public health reopening guidelines tied to cases, testing and other metrics are met.

The renewed order is effective until 11:59 p.m. Dec. 15.

