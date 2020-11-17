Macon Telegraph Logo
Sen. Chuck Grassley, 87, of Iowa tests positive for coronavirus. ‘I’m feeling good.’

Sen. Chuck Grassley, 87, announced Tuesday on Twitter that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Grassley, the Senate president pro tempore and second-oldest senator, is a Republican from Iowa. He had earlier announced that he was quarantining after coming in contact with someone with the virus.

“I’ll b following my doctors’ orders/CDC guidelines & continue to quarantine,” Grassley wrote on Twitter. “I’m feeling good + will keep up on my work for the ppl of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone’s well wishes + prayers &look fwd to resuming my normal schedule soon.”

