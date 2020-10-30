Gov. Brian Kemp extends Georgia COVID-19 restrictions, public health emergency

Gov. Brian Kemp extended Georgia’s coronavirus restrictions with minimal changes in a new executive order released Friday.

Slight changes to sections on healthcare and governments were made to the existing rules. One change allows the Georgia Composite Board of Professional Counselors, Social Workers and Marriage and Family Therapists to temporarily allow professionals licensed in another states to provide tele-mental health services to their patients who moved to Georgia due to COVID-19. Another requires local governments to continue to conduct public auctions through the statutory levy process and perform other related legal actions.

Those with certain chronic medical conditions and people who live in long-term care facilities are still required to shelter in place. Various distancing, sanitation and other safety-related guidelines remain in effect for bars, restaurants and other Georgia businesses. Gatherings of more than 50 people are banned unless social distancing can occur.

Kemp also extended Georgia’s public health state of emergency through Dec. 9. The new coronavirus restrictions take effect midnight Nov. 1 through 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Georgia reported 1,866 new COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths Thursday. A total of 356,848 cases and 7,923 deaths have been confirmed since the start of the pandemic.

This a breaking story. Please return for updates.