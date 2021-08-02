Death toll jumps to more than 300 in recent China flooding

In this July 27, 2021, file photo, bouquets of flowers are placed outside the entrance to a subway station in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province, where numerous people died after a record-breaking downpour flooded the area. Chinese authorities have announced a huge jump in the death toll from recent floods. The Henan province government said Monday, Aug. 1, 2021, that over 300 people died and at least 50 remain missing. (AP Photo/Dake Kang, File) AP

Chinese authorities have announced a large jump in the death toll from recent floods. The Henan provincial government said Monday that 302 people died and 50 remain missing.

The vast majority of the victims were in Zhengzhou, the provincial capital, where 292 died and 47 are missing. Ten others died in three other cities, officials said a news conference.

Record rainfall inundated Zhengzhou on July 20, turning streets into rushing rivers and flooding the subway system. Video posted online showed people trapped in subway cars as the waters rose. Fourteen people died in the subway flooding.