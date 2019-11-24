Troy University to study plastic recycling

Alabama researchers are studying new ways to recycle plastics.

Troy University says its recently established Center for Material and Manufacturing Sciences has received a $2.7 million grant to look at new methods of recycling plastic waste.

A statement from the school says the money will pay for scientists and students to work on the project, plus equipment to do the work.

The grant is from the National Institute of Standards and Technology, which is part of the U.S. Commerce Department. It provided another grant of $3.2 million last year.

The research looks at ways to recycle polymers into new materials. Researchers will also study using hemp fiber to reinforce plastics and ways to test recycled material.