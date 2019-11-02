State to help fund new electric vehicle charging stations

Rhode Island has launched a new program to make more electric vehicle charging stations accessible to drivers.

The Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources says it launched "Electrify RI" as an electric vehicle charging station incentive program.

The $1.4 million program will help fund the installation of new charging stations at Rhode Island workplaces, multi-unit dwellings and state, quasi-public and local government properties. The money is coming from a government settlement with Volkswagen, which modified vehicles to cheat on emissions tests.

State Energy Commissioner Carol Grant says she wants to make it easier for people to install charging stations and "inspire drivers to go green," to reduce transportation-related carbon emissions and pollutants.

Organizations interested in applying for the incentives can review the eligibility criteria, program guidance documents and application online .