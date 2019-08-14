Foxconn leaders in Wisconsin to meet with government leaders

Foxconn Technology Group executives are in Wisconsin meeting with government officials.

State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos tweeted Wednesday that he and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald met with Foxconn Chairman Young Liu, Vice Chairman Jay Lee and U.S. strategist Alan Yeung and got an update on the company's plans.

He didn't say when the meeting occurred or what was discussed. Vos and Fitzgerald's aides didn't immediately return messages.

Foxconn spokeswoman Myranda Tanck issued a statement Wednesday saying only that Liu is visiting Wisconsin for meetings with Gov. Tony Evers and state and local officials.

Evers' spokeswoman, Melissa Baldauff, confirmed the governor met separately with the Foxconn officials but didn't respond to messages asking when and what they discussed.

Foxconn is building a flat-screen manufacturing plant in Pleasant Prairie.