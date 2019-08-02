Police: Electric scooter rider fatally hit by car in Atlanta

Police say a woman has been fatally hit by a car while riding an electric scooter in Atlanta.

News outlets report Atlanta police say 34-year-old Amber Ford died Thursday after being hit by a car over the weekend. A witness told police the driver fled the scene.

Police say this is the city's third fatal wreck between an electric scooter and another vehicle since scooters arrived last year. The first was in May when a scooter rider was hit and killed by an SUV. The driver, 36-year-old Narcory Wright, was charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and speeding. The second wreck happened last month when a man riding a scooter was killed by a commuter bus. No charges were filed against the driver.