Veteran officer used police computer for personal reasons

A longtime southern New Jersey police officer has admitted accessing information from a secure departmental computer for personal reasons.

Ocean County prosecutors say Gerard Traynor pleaded guilty Thursday to computer criminal activity. He's expected to get a probation term when he's sentenced Sept. 5.

Traynor, a sergeant with the Long Beach Township force who also is a practicing attorney, was suspended from the force following his April 1 arrest. He had served with the department for 24 years, and will forfeit his job as part of his plea.

Authorities say Traynor admitted using computer databases he knew were intended for law enforcement purposes only and that he accessed the system in April 2018 to obtain information on an individual for personal reasons.