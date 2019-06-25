Electric scooter program is coming to Provo this summer

Provo Mayor Michelle Kafusi has announced 200 electric scooters are coming to the city this August.

Kafusi tweeted Monday the city has launched a pilot program with bike sharing program Zagster to bring 200 dockless Spin scooters and 100 bikes to Provo later this year.

Electric scooters are popular in a number of Utah cities already, including Salt Lake City and Ogden. Nearby St. George also has a contract with Zagster.

Provo's parking and sustainability coordinator Austin Taylor said the scooters would be dispersed throughout the city.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He said electric scooters are a popular mode of transportation among students and commuters who use them as last mile transportation from bus stops or train stations.

City officials are still finalizing contract details and safety guidelines for the pilot program.