New Jersey state authority awards $100,000 innovation grants

The state of New Jersey has awarded five communities a $100,000 grant for innovation projects.
Hoboken, one of the communities to receive the grant from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, says it plans to utilize the funds to create a co-working innovation center. The Jersey Journal reports the city will work in partnership with Propelify, Stevens Institute of Technology and the Hoboken Library.
The funding is part of the second round of the NJEDA's Innovation Challenge. Other communities that also received $100,000 are Cape May County, Newark, Paterson and Plainfield.
The challenge is designed to encourage New Jersey communities to advance plans to strengthen their local innovation ecosystems in collaboration with local higher education institutions and other strategic partners.
