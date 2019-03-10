Head of UN Women: Technology revolution must benefit women

In this Friday, March 8, 2019 photo provided by the United Nations, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, third from right, executive director of UN Women, speaks at the United Nations Observance of International Women's Day at the United Nations headquarters. Mlambo-Ngcuka is calling for the revolution in technology to be used to benefit the world's poor and especially women who will not achieve gender equality without "the giant leap that 21st century innovations can bring." At left is U.N. secretary General Antonio Guterres, and at right is Geraldine Byrne-Nason, chair of the Commission on the Status of Women and Permanent Representative of Ireland to the United Nations. The United Nations via AP Eskinder Debebe