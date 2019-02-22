APNewsBreak: Report says Montana lawmaker harassed colleague

FILE - In this March 20, 2013 file photo, former state Sen. Jonathan Windy Boy makes a comment on the Montana Senate floor in Helena, Mont. Windy Boy, now a Democratic Representative from Box Elder, was identified Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 as the man who sent harassing text messages to another legislator in 2017. Former House Speaker Austin Knudsen said Windy Boy voluntarily resigned as chairman of the State-Tribal Relations Interim Committee last year before he could strip Windy Boy of the position as punishment. Windy Boy declined comment Friday. Independent Record via AP, File Eliza Wiley