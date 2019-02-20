Data mistake exposed names of 974,000 UW Medicine patients

UW Medicine says a website server inadvertently made internal files concerning nearly 1 million patients available on the internet.
The organization said the files contained patients' names and medical record numbers but no medical records, financial information or Social Security numbers.
In a news release Wednesday, UW Medicine said the exposure began on Dec. 4 and was discovered Dec. 26. It said there is no evidence of any misuse or attempted use of the information.
Patients with questions can call 844-322-8234 or visit a website .
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn called for an investigation, describing the issue as a "massive breach of the public's trust."
UW Medicine includes the University of Washington Medical School, UW Medical Center, Harborview Medical Center and several other hospitals and clinics.
Comments