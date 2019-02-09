Air bag safety device gives Vonn extra layer of protection

In this photo taken on Feb. 8, 2019, Lindsey Vonn wears an airbag in Are. Lindsey Vonn has been getting plenty of use out of an air bag safety device that she wears under her racing suit. Developed by Italian manufacturer Dainese, the D-air Ski system fits into a vest around Vonn’s upper body and is programmed to inflate during crashes. Giovanni Auletta AP Photo