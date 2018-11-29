West Virginia University sets Hour of Code event

Residents of one West Virginia city can participate in a computer coding event this week.
West Virginia University's Hour of Code is open to Morgantown residents ages 4 and older. The event is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the university's White Hall on the downtown campus.
The university said participants will choose among coding activities and tutorials and can set a goal of completing at least an hour of coding challenge.
Hour of Code is a worldwide effort to celebrate computer science and make coding more understandable.
